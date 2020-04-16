Live

WORST BASKETBALL RECRUITING IN 25 YEARS?
QUESTION: If Martin can't sign anyone else, where does this recruiting class rank in the recent history of Mizzou basketball? For an incumbent coach, I can't think of any worse in my 25 years of watching.

MATTER: I imagine they'll add at least one more piece. Martin won't necessarily to use all 13 scholarships. If they only had one scholarship, Reed Nikko's spot, and didn't lose two freshmen, a one-man class wouldn't look so bad because the team only had one scholarship available. But now that there's room for at least a three-man class, then, yes, it's not going to stack up favorably if Jordan Wilmore is the only addition.

Depending on what the three NBA draft guys ultimately decide, the major concern shouldn't be for 2020-21. It's the following year where things look grim.

