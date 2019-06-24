QUESTION: Mr. Goold: I have seen questions in past chats about signing Marcell Ozuna long-term. It's great that he's hitting homers and driving in runs this season, but I seriously doubt the Cardinals want to tie up another position player long-term. About the only way signing Ozuna would work is if the Cardinals could trade Dexter Fowler. Besides, I have a hunch Ozuna is only doing what he's doing because he will be a FA and he wants a big contract.
GOOLD: Of course, he wants a big contract. Wouldn't you? Anybody would. That's the idea. I don't have any issue with a player trying to play for a larger, better deal because that's how the game should work. It's a meritocracy and as a free agent a player actually gets a chance to make what the market will bear for him. Good on him. Swing away, Marcell. There is one key part of this, though, that is important to bring up. In the past month or so, Ozuna has talked about wanting to stay in St. Louis. He's told his agent that would be a conversation he'd like to pursue at some point before the season ends. He's open the notion. Can't say that was the case a year ago, on either side. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have a lot of directions they could go. Sure, one is keeping Ozuna and looking to trade Fowler. That would have to be explored if they do bring back Ozuna. The other option is extending an QO to Ozuna and see if he takes it. Not sure he would. But it's June. We have no idea what the next three months will bring for him. Either way, it's worth noting Ozuna's interest. He called the whole thing "a challenge" to have a good season and get the deal he wants.