WOULD A SHORT SEASON IMPACT STRATEGY?

QUESTION: Assuming a 100-game season, what tactical changes do you see coming from managers? Quicker hook on pitchers in trouble? Managing almost every game like it's the playoffs?
COMMISH: First, I would assume that rosters will be closer to 30 than 26, so you might have 15 pitchers available and there will be many quicker hooks because pitchers won't be able to get up to speed for more than five innings at the beginning of a shortened season.
Baseball can't afford to waste whatever days it has available with another regulation training camp so that part will be no more than two weeks.
The managers will manage every game as if it is the final game, especially if the playoff field is expanded to include the also-rans, too.
