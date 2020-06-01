WOULD ANY CARDINALS OPT OUT OF PLAYING?

QUESTION: Do you see any Cardinals opting out of playing this year?
GOOLD: I have spoken to some players who want to have an answer about that, and want that option to be part of the conversation. That is not because they want to take it. Let me be clear. That is not because they want to take it. They feel that it is an important part of the conversation.
Every player I have talked to wants to play — and some of them have varying degrees of concerns about health and safety when they are able to play. Many want a clear answer for how the league/teams are going to assure their health and the health of their family, and it is those players who want to know if the answers are satisfactory what alternatives do they have? Can they not play? Can they choose that? Either for reasons of their pre-existing health concerns, or for their family.
Again, every player I've talked to has stressed that they want to play. Some have brought up the option of not playing as a necessary part of the discussion in case the answers they get on health and safety do not make them comfortable and the games go on. Any player who has decided not to play -- if there is one -- is likely keeping that to himself at this point.
