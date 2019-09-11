QUESTION: Jim, I don't see Army and Stillman willing to trade their captain but I'm sure Army will be fielding some attractive offers from other teams knowing Petro could win them a cup and our lineup would get younger in return. Stillman must want to take a victory lap with the fans having their cup winning lineup intact. Who knows, if Binner plays the season like he did from January to June Petro might raise another cup.
ANSWER: One thing I've learned about Armstrong, he always works the phones. I think the Blues regard Pietrangelo as an asset to the organization and a key cog in their bid to contend for the Cup once again. But I don't regard the fact that 22 of the 23 Blues playoff performers are back as simply a victory lap. If you had a chance to bring back a Stanley Cup championship team virtually intact, why wouldn't you? You'd have to have a pretty good reason to do otherwise. Now, we'll see what the season brings. The trade deadline is a long way away. If some players get stale, or if Armstrong gets an offer he can't refuse, or if Petro's or Schenn's demands are too high _ who knows?
FOLLOW-UP: Petro is 30 and will want a 5-7 year contract. That scenario didn't work out well for Boston when they signed our former captain David Backes to a similar contract, The Cardinals had to let go of Albert Pujols for the same reason.
ANSWER: He turns 30 in January. What if the Blues sign him for four years _ does that make it more palatable for you?