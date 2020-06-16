WOULD CARDINALS ACTUALLY BENEFIT FROM A YEAR OFF?

QUESTION: Taking 2020 off would be horrible for baseball. But if it is inevitable, do you think the Cardinals specifically could benefit from the year off in terms of their roster? Some tough contracts (Fowler, Cecil) could be done or close to being done, and some up-and-comers (Carlson, Gorman) could be closer to helping in the majors, if the lack of a minor league season didn’t hurt them too much.
BENFRED: I understand the Fowler and Cecil contracts are not good. No disagreement there.
But are you suggesting they are so bad the team would be better off skipping an entire season so two players don't get the chance to play, or in these two cases maybe not play?
The answer is no, the Cardinals would not be better off.
Using this logic, the team's highest-paid player, Paul Goldschmidt, would be one more year away from his prime.
Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright could be done.
Neither Dexter Fowler nor Matt Carpenter would be gone. Both are signed through 2021.
The younger players you are hoping would come up and contribute would be returning from a a lost season, and who knows what that would look like.
The Cardinals are not built to be a team that benefits from a year off.
This team’s clock was ticking before the 2020 season was on the ropes.
Concerned about COVID-19?
