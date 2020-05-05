WOULD CARDINALS BE OK WITH LETTING MOLINA GO?

QUESTION: I know you wrote a piece about how the Cardinals and Yadier Molina need each other, but deep down would the Cardinals be OK letting him walk if they could overcome the public relations fallout?
BENFRED: The Cardinals would survive without Molina. No one is bigger than the team. But that public disappointment you mentioned would be severe, and it's also worth thinking about what would be lost beyond that.
What Molina does at the plate is near the bottom of the list of his importance to the team. What he does behind it is is incredibly valuable. He's the pitching coach at times, the defensive coordinator at times. He's the team's enforcer and motivator at all times. When the camera goes to the dugout, he's the player you most often see with the manager talking over strategy. When the trainers come rushing out to check on a pitcher, how often is it that Molina spotted something wrong before anyone in the dugout? Answer: Often.
On top of all of this, throw in his legacy and what it means to Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. Molina finishing his career in a Cardinals uniform has value to the owner. Molina is on pace to join Stan Musial and Bob Gibson as the Hall of Famers who spent their entire careers with the Cardinals.
In some ways, Molina is the foil to Pujols. He is the one who stayed. That's not something the Cardinals are eager to let go. And if Molina puts them in a position where they become OK with letting it go, he's crazy. No team will value him like the Cardinals do.
The Cardinals have shown a willingness to pay for legacy, and they are not going to draw the line at Molina. Unless he has unrealistic demands, this will all be worked out. If he has unrealistic demands, it will be a sign he's ready for a change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!