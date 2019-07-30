QUESTION: Would the Cardinals consider including Kolten Wong in a package to land the right starter?
BENFRED: The Cards have said they're not interested in trading performing pieces of their MLB roster. That would include Wong. My two cents: Trading Wong makes no sense. He's the best defensive second baseman in the league, and his numbers are fine for his position. The Cardinals' defense has become a strength once again, and Wong is a massive part of that.
Oh, and one more thing: Wong is averaging .348 with a .429 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage since July 1. That's pretty good.