QUESTION: The Cardinals locked in their offense with the extensions they gave to Carpenter and Goldschmidt and last year to Fowler. Are they stuck letting them drag the offense to the floor of the league all season and for seasons to come? Or are there other options beside eating some bad contracts, which historically they don't do?
COMMISH: I'm not sure how you would eat Goldschmidt's nine-figure deal, which just began. The five-year Fowler contract, which is about half over, is another matter, although he has been contributing more than last year. But he is not playing every day anymore.
They are not averse to eating deals but, generally, not until the last year or so. For instance, they ultimately might eat Cecil's deal, which has 1½ years more to run.
Follow-up: Are the Cardinals firmly committed to Carpenter as a starter if he continues to perform at his current level?
COMMISH: The time is now to get him back in there. But, no, if he's hitting .216 a month from now, they will start platooning him or worse.