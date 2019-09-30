QUESTION: If the Cards could get a haul for Wong, do you think that Edman would be a significant dropoff in offense and defense over a year? Does Wong's injury history and lack of consistency give the Cards any notion to explore that option, or do they assume he will continue to be the guy he was this year when healthy?
GOOLD: I'm the wrong guy to ask this question. This is the chat that is standing by the prediction that Kolten Wong will be an All-Star at some point in his career, and really thought this would be the year. I don't make many predictions. That seems like a good one still, and he's played an important role in getting the Cardinals where they are right now.
I don't get any indication that the Cardinals, having fended off offers in the past for Wong, are looking to move him now, especially not now.