WOULD CARDS FANS BE ON BOARD WITH A REBUILD?

COMMENT: Your logic about Cardinals fans not being on board for a rebuild doesn't hold. They would be if the team was honest and upfront about the plan that leads the Cardinals back to championship contention, not just being good enough to make the playoffs.
BENFRED: I disagree. That's OK. We can disagree.
Some of it probably depends on the definition of rebuild. Rebuilding in 2020 tends to mean being bad in order to be good later. I think Cardinals fans want to see a team that competes and wins annually, not one that takes spikes and dives in a game where no championship is guaranteed, even for the most loaded teams.
I don't think most Cardinals fans want to take three (or more) years of lousy baseball to have a slightly better chance of winning a championship that is a crapshoot at the end of the day. I think they want this team to be improved, not dismantled and stocked with scrubs that lose in order to bank draft picks for a hopeful boomerang from 100-loss seasons to 100-win seasons.
Some Cardinals fans get into the specifics of roster management and payroll and all that stuff. A bunch of others just want to be able to watch a Cardinals game every season and see good players playing good baseball. I think that sustainability matters to the owners and the fans more than some realize.
Photo: President of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from fans at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up in January. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)
