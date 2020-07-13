WOULD CARDS OPT OUT ON WONG?

QUESTION: If Tommy Edman has a decent short season, and second base being his natural position, do the Cardinals opt out on Kolten Wong for $12.5 million? Seems like a lot of money in this current climate, especially considering Wong's career offensive production.
COMMISH: The Wong issue will be an important one any time after October. I am of the one-season-at-a-time mentality and it will take a lot to even get this season in. I will worry about next season starting Nov. 1.
Edman might be a good replacement, but Wong is the best at what he does in the field and is an emerging offensive threat.
Follow-up: Has Edman been playing shortstop in camp? Wondering if he’s the backup SS this season.
COMMISH: Edmundo Sosa has been playing shortstop in the intrasquad games with Edman playing second and third. Edman is the backup shortstop if Sosa isn't on the roster.
