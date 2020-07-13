WOULD CARDS OPT OUT ON WONG?
WOULD CARDS OPT OUT ON WONG?

Cardinals work out after All Star break

Cardinals infielders Kolten Wong (right) and Tommy Edman work out at Busch Stadium during last July's All Star break. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: If Tommy Edman has a decent short season, and second base being his natural position, do the Cardinals opt out on Kolten Wong for $12.5 million? Seems like a lot of money in this current climate, especially considering Wong's career offensive production.

COMMISH: The Wong issue will be an important one any time after October. I am of the one-season-at-a-time mentality and it will take a lot to even get this season in. I will worry about next season starting Nov. 1.

Edman might be a good replacement, but Wong is the best at what he does in the field and is an emerging offensive threat.

Follow-up: Has Edman been playing shortstop in camp? Wondering if he’s the backup SS this season.

COMMISH: Edmundo Sosa has been playing shortstop in the intrasquad games with Edman playing second and third. Edman is the backup shortstop if Sosa isn't on the roster.

