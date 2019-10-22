QUESTION: Will the Cardinals need to swap less-desirable contracts this off season with another team to free up roster spots and/or money?
GOOLD: I have no clue. If you're using coded language to ask about Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter then just come right out and say it. Both players have a no-trade clause. Fowler signed a contract that included one. Carpenter is about to have one when the season ends. So they have control.
A conversation with Fowler is definitely likely, as that's something that the Cardinals would go to him with first, just out of respect for the veteran. There is no indication from Carpenter that he would entertain or seek a trade. If the Rangers are interested, does that change things? Well, we can dream up scenarios galore where a no-trade clause would be dropped.
Let's try to stay within the realm of reality and "a swap of less desirable contracts" would be counter productive for the Cardinals. They'd rather divest themselves of a contract they no longer want and then have the choice of how they spend the money, not take on some other team's mistake. Look at the Mike Leake trade as an example, as a precedent.
Follow-up: Who will be on trade block this winter?
GOOLD: Depends on what they're getting in return. Cardinals don't want to trade the obvious candidates, Flaherty and Carlson and Wong and DeJong, and the players with no-trade clauses have all kinds of control in this regard.