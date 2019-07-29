Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals close out Angels series

St. Louis Cardinals Third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: One course of action for the Cardinals with Carpenter could be to try and find a home for him as a DH with an AL team. How real of a possibility do you believe that is?

GOOLD: It's been mentioned in the past as a move they could make for Carpenter and for Jose Martinez. They explored it with Martinez this past winter. They didn't get the return that they wanted on the deal and decided that Martinez had better value as a known player/bat coming off their bench or in their outfield than the maybe, possibly, could-be effective reliever they'd get in return.

With Carpenter, the catch is tougher -- especially at this point. They'd have to eat salary. The other team would have to want him as a bat for beyond this season -- so that team would be betting on his return to form, which really seems like something the Cardinals are more likely to do at this point. He has a no-trade clause that starts for 2020.