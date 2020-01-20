WOULD CARP EXERCISE HIS NO-TRADE CLAUSE?
WOULD CARP EXERCISE HIS NO-TRADE CLAUSE?

COMMENT: Interesting statement by Carp this offseason to say he'd do whatever is best for the team. My guess is he knew that would be put in the newspaper. It sounds nice, but I don't see him giving up his no-trade clause, unless it was a Texas team.

COMMISH: Carpenter would want to know that he would be considered a regular player by another team before he even would consider giving up his no-trade. One other thing to understand: There aren't many teams right now ready to absorb two years of his contract at some $36 million.

