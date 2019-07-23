QUESTION: What do you think of the chatter about the Kansas City Chiefs potentially playing a regular-season game here in St. Louis within the next five years?
ANSWER: I know a political type from KC suggested it on Twitter, but I have not been aware of actual, significant momentum toward that happening. If I missed something, let me know. The Chiefs were asked if they were going to try to break into St. Louis when the Rams left, and kind of stiff-armed the notion. Diehard St. Louis Rams fans will also remember how the Chiefs owner voted on the relocation request. That won't be forgotten soon.