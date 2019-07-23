Subscribe for 99¢
Arctic blast due to hit KC for AFC championship game

Snow covers the playing field at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional football playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

QUESTION: What do you think of the chatter about the Kansas City Chiefs potentially playing a regular-season game here in St. Louis within the next five years?

ANSWER: I know a political type from KC suggested it on Twitter, but I have not been aware of actual, significant momentum toward that happening. If I missed something, let me know. The Chiefs were asked if they were going to try to break into St. Louis when the Rams left, and kind of stiff-armed the notion. Diehard St. Louis Rams fans will also remember how the Chiefs owner voted on the relocation request. That won't be forgotten soon.