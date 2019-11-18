QUESTION: There is always talk about baseball being a business. Wouldn’t it a good business decision to DFA Fowler if they can't trade him? Also: I’ve read that the Cardinals don’t want to go longer than three years with Ozuna. I don’t understand that logic, given the contract they gave Fowler and Carpenter’s extension.
GOOLD: A good business decision to swallow $30 million and get ZERO in return -- zero production, zero players, zero talent, zero innings handled in the field? That's not a business model that's going to make you feel better about the team. That would be bad business. And not make much sense at all. It also could have ramifications down the road when it comes to appealing to other free agents, who do pay attention to how veteran players are treated when they struggle, when they're released, when they're ditched and dumped and etc.
They may not like Ozuna in 2020 as much as they liked Fowler coming out of 2016. That would be one reason. Also, their deal with Fowler is informing their current interest, too. So they've learned from one year to another.
Also, I haven't heard that three-year as the cap. That three-year number is based loosely on the notion that the Cardinals don't want to block a young outfielder. News flash: That young outfielder is Dylan Carlson. He'll arrive in 2020. And he doesn't have to play left field.
So ... it's about the length of the contract, yes but it's also about the AAV. And the sense I get is that the Cardinals don't want to go near that $17.8m AAV, so that's an issue when Ozuna might be able to do better than the average salary the Cardinals are willing to offer.