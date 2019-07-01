QUESTION: Couldn't the Cardinals use a bat that has produced these 2019 stats: 23 HRs, 53 RBIs and a .275 BA, adding only $10 million to payroll and an invitation to the All-Star Game? Those are Mike Moustakas’s stats. He has made only 5 errors to Wong’s 7. I'm tiring of Shildt evading the issue of the team's .240 batting average by emphasizing the improvement in base stealing efficiency.
COMMISH: Do you really think Moustakas (above right) is a better second baseman than Wong., regardless of the error count? Or anybody else? I'm not saying he wouldn't have been an upgrade at third, but the Cardinals thought they had that base covered with Carpenter. Wong's value in range and ability to turn a double play are far greater than those of Moustakas, defensively.
As for the postseason, that dream, pipe dream or not, still is alive. I'm not settling for a fourth consecutive playoff misfire yet. I don't see the Cubs or Brewers as clearly better than the Cardinals.