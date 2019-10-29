QUESTION: Do you think St. Louis continuing its lawsuit with the NFL means the NFL will never consider St. Louis for a franchise ever again?
BENFRED: I think the people that steer the NFL will do whatever is best for them in that moment, no matter what has happened in the past. History supports that: Take a team from LA, move it out, move it back again. And so on.
There has been nothing from the league about dropping the case in exchange for a team, now or later. This Chargers stuff is speculation, and not rooted in reality.
I wish St. Louis would stop wishing the NFL would come back.
Photo: Fans chant "Keep the Rams" and "Kroenke (stinks)" at the end of the last NFL game played at the Edward Jones Dome, on Dec. 17, 2015. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com