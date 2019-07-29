QUESTION: From what you've said, Nolan Gorman could be available. So do the Cardinals have enough to form a good trade package for Bauer, or Thor, or Greinke if they can get him to approve a trade to them?
GOOLD: The Cardinals have enough for a conversation, for sure. Greinke would not cost that much, however, because they're going to take on a lot of salary. That's the Cardinals' leverage there. They'd be paying a lot of money to an aging pitcher ... IF IF IF he would agree to such a trade. There's some hesitance there.
The Cardinals already have a lot committed to late-30s-year-olds, and it's going to give them some pause about the cost of Greinke. But the benefit would be lower price in prospects.
Follow-up:
Greinke has the Cards on his no-trade list. Do you get the sense this is a business decision like it is with MadBum, or does he generally have bad feelings toward the Cards?
GOOLD: He hasn't shown much fondness for the Cardinals, that's true. Not through the years. It's entirely possible that he has no interest in pitching in St. Louis or for a St. Louis team. He has not articulated precisely, but it would not come as a shock if he'd prefer to stay in Arizona.
I don't think that Greinke's no-trade clause is entirely a business decision, not given his past statements about places he had zero interest in playing. I would only add that Goldschmidt and him do have a connection, and if there's a player he would trust to shoot him straight and say he'd be a fit where he thinks he wouldn't have been before ... maybe. I have not been able to suss out Greinke's view on this.