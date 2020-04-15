WOULD PETRO STAYING MEAN OTHERS HAVE TO GO?

QUESTION: Doesn't the re-signing of Pietrangelo, if it happens, mean the end for Schwartz, Bozak and Parayko? There's only so much money, and younger players also need to be signed coming off entry-level contracts.
TOM T.: It would probably create trouble for re-signing Schwartz, especially since his contract comes up the following season and is very directly impacted. Bozak will be 35 when his contract ends, so there won't be a lot of demand and he won't be getting paid $5 million.
The Blues will move heaven and earth to keep Parayko. He's four years younger than Pietrangelo, has a big future, and is the face of the franchise in waiting. They will restructure the roster to accommodate him. Fortunately for the Blues, he's got two more seasons after this one, so there's potential for the cap to go up a bit (relative to what it will likely be next year) when he's on the market again.
