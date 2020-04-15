WOULD PETRO STAYING MEAN OTHERS HAVE TO GO?
0 comments

WOULD PETRO STAYING MEAN OTHERS HAVE TO GO?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and captain Alex Pietrangelo talk during a break in the Oct. 24 game vs. Los Angeles at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Doesn't the re-signing of Pietrangelo, if it happens, mean the end for Schwartz, Bozak and Parayko? There's only so much money, and younger players also need to be signed coming off entry-level contracts.

TOM T.: It would probably create trouble for re-signing Schwartz, especially since his contract comes up the following season and is very directly impacted. Bozak will be 35 when his contract ends, so there won't be a lot of demand and he won't be getting paid $5 million.

The Blues will move heaven and earth to keep Parayko. He's four years younger than Pietrangelo, has a big future, and is the face of the franchise in waiting. They will restructure the roster to accommodate him. Fortunately for the Blues, he's got two more seasons after this one, so there's potential for the cap to go up a bit (relative to what it will likely be next year) when he's on the market again.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports