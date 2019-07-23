QUESTION: If the Reds sell, I think Puig would be a perfect rental for the Cardinals. Power bat for the OF, big personality the team is missing. The hand injury to Ozuna may sap his power and O'Neill doesn't have a consistent track record. Long term Puig could be an issue but 2 months could be the missing spark.
COMMISH: You make a good point about Puig's big bat. But his personality may be too big. I see nothing wrong with O'Neill right now. We don't know exactly how long it will take Ozuna to get up to speed but I think they'll be OK in the outfield. They probably are one starting pitcher shy and I would rather see their modest trade resources packaged in that direction.