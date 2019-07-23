Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig (66) wipes sweat from his brow while at-bat in the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

QUESTION: If the Reds sell, I think Puig would be a perfect rental for the Cardinals. Power bat for the OF, big personality the team is missing. The hand injury to Ozuna may sap his power and O'Neill doesn't have a consistent track record. Long term Puig could be an issue but 2 months could be the missing spark.

COMMISH: You make a good point about Puig's big bat. But his personality may be too big. I see nothing wrong with O'Neill right now. We don't know exactly how long it will take Ozuna to get up to speed but I think they'll be OK in the outfield. They probably are one starting pitcher shy and I would rather see their modest trade resources packaged in that direction.