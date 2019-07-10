QUESTION: Besides Schenn and Petro, are there any other players entering their walk year? Schenn might be dealt, and Petro ... not sure he is going to be worth the money he will demand. Do the Blues deal him for salary relief and get a No.1 draft pick and a couple of NHL-ready players?
TOM T.: Bouwmeester is, right now, the only other player whose contract is up after this season, and I don't think this qualifies as a walk season for him. This is a team built to win right now; last season marked the start of a window where winning the Stanley Cup was a possibility, and the Blues did it. The window remains open, but Pietrangelo is a key to that window. Same with Schenn.
Schenn is probably slightly more replaceable than Pietrangelo is — there are more players like him out there than there are like Pietrangelo — but as I said last week, there's something to be said for the chemistry this team has and it wouldn't hurt if you had to overpay to keep that together. Removing one or both from the equation would affect that window. If you trade them, you don't need NHL-ready players. You need high-quality NHL players.
I also think that the Blues would be willing to go an extra year on Pietrangelo more than they were willing to on Backes. I think the dropoff in Backes' game was not much of a surprise. I would be more surprised to see that level of drop in Pietrangelo's game.