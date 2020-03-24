WOULD TEAMMATES PUSH TO KEEP CARLSON?
WOULD TEAMMATES PUSH TO KEEP CARLSON?

Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson takes batting practice at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Do you think there was/will be a push by Cardinals teammates to have Carlson on the roster opening day?

BENFRED: That's a possibility P-D colleague Derrick Goold and I kicked around while we were in Jupiter. Would the veterans who saw what we saw take a stand for Carlson?

There's a recent example with the club. It was Yadier Molina and others going to bat for Jordan Hicks. That lobbying was a significant reason the team broke camp with the young fireballer.

It's a little different for a position player, considering a public push for Carlson would mean a clear statement about those the players are putting down to push for him.

Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas don't have a ton of time in the major league clubhouse, but they are more familiar than Carlson. Bader is more familiar than both. Fowler is an established vet.

A player-led push for Carlson could be perceived as a put-down of someone on that list.

Not saying it's not going to happen. But it is different than lobbying for Hicks.

No one seemed visibly displeased as Carlson's at-bats started to dry up toward the tail end of the shortened spring training.

Except the writers.

