WOULD TEAMMATES PUSH TO KEEP CARLSON?

QUESTION: Do you think there was/will be a push by Cardinals teammates to have Carlson on the roster opening day?
BENFRED: That's a possibility P-D colleague Derrick Goold and I kicked around while we were in Jupiter. Would the veterans who saw what we saw take a stand for Carlson?
There's a recent example with the club. It was Yadier Molina and others going to bat for Jordan Hicks. That lobbying was a significant reason the team broke camp with the young fireballer.
It's a little different for a position player, considering a public push for Carlson would mean a clear statement about those the players are putting down to push for him.
Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas don't have a ton of time in the major league clubhouse, but they are more familiar than Carlson. Bader is more familiar than both. Fowler is an established vet.
A player-led push for Carlson could be perceived as a put-down of someone on that list.
Not saying it's not going to happen. But it is different than lobbying for Hicks.
No one seemed visibly displeased as Carlson's at-bats started to dry up toward the tail end of the shortened spring training.
Except the writers.
