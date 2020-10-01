 Skip to main content
WOULD THE '19 BLUES HAVE BEATEN THE 2020 LIGHTNING?
Maroon brings the Cup home to St. Louis

St. Louis Blues Pat Maroon eats toasted ravioli from the Stanley Cup at Charlie Gitto's in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 20, 2019, joined by his fiancee, Francesca Vangel, and son Anthony Maroon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: Would the 2019 Blues have beaten the 2020 Lightning?

TOM T.: An interesting question. After dealing with the question of what you do about Pat Maroon, and if we say each team is at full health, I'd probably go with Tampa Bay. They were the best team in the league in 2019 and fell on their face in the playoffs. They learned from that and were better for it. But it then becomes a case of which goalie got hot, and which team was able to assert its style on the other. It would be a very tight series, that's for sure. Dallas played them very close with a lineup decimated by injuries.

One thing we'll always wonder about this season is how it would have been different if play hadn't been interrupted. I know there's feeling in Boston that they would have done better if the season had kept going. And the Blues likely would have done better too. They never got their footing back after the pause but would have been much likely to in April. But that's one of the things about hockey. If Tampa Bay loses that first game with Columbus that went to multiple overtimes, maybe they start thinking “Same old Tampa Bay” and they make an early exit. It's hockey.

