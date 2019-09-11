QUESTION: How did Kaapo Kakko (spelling?) look vs the Blues yesterday? It didn’t look like there was much spectator seating in Traverse City. With the Centene Ice Center (correct name?)Opening do you think the Blues have a tournament in STL down the road? I see where Nashville and Buffalo had like tournaments over the weekend.
ANSWER: Kakko (you nailed the spelling by the way) did not play against the Blues. He was sick, I believe entering the tournament. As for the Centene Community Ice Center (you almost got that one as well), I don't know if the Blues will try to host a prospect tourney. I think there's some value to getting away and Traverse City is a nice spot. But I believe there are plans to try to host a variety of youth and junior tournaments - local, regional, national - in the building.