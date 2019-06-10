QUESTION: My love for Cardinals baseball has been drained away by how DeWitt and Mo have decided to run the franchise the past few seasons. I haven’t watched a game in two months. Do you think DeWitt and Mo will eventually realize that their business-like way of running this franchise, with their formulas and algorithms, just isn’t working and try a new path?
GOOLD: I don't get that sense, no. This is the way baseball is run these days. There are not outliers. There isn't a Philly or an Arizona out there trying to rock it old school. Teams will change their "formulas," tinker with their "algorithms," but we're in the data day and age of baseball and that's likely here to stay. There's a lot of money at stake. There are a lot of egos, too.