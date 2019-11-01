QUESTION: What's worth more: Bader and O'Neill, or a first round draft pick for the Cards?
GORDO: Where in the first round is that pick? If it's one of the top few picks, then the first-round pick is more valuable. Right now, Bader and O'Neill have proven they can play at the big league level (something some first-round picks never do) but neither has proven to be more than a fourth or fifth outfielder. Both have potential, but then first-round pick Brett Wallace had potential and he couldn't quite make it.