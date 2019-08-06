QUESTION: Does Jake Woodford get the call soon? Cardinals need help for the rotation.
BENFRED: Woodford has allowed 22 earned runs through his last five starts as of Tuesday. One of those was a 10-run game. Not sure he's the answer. His hot start cooled.
Sounds more like the Cardinals are at least kicking around the notion of an opener or piggyback type of situation. This should be frustrating to fans because the Cardinals, in the past, have stiff-armed the notion of these exact things. Their opinion has been that they have a rotation strong enough to avoid it. Clearly, they don't. So, the Cardinals are getting close to entering the home stretch of the season with a pitching staff they admit is flawed, and this comes after two great chances (Keuchel, trade deadline) to improve the situation.
Woodford, like Arozarena, is not on the 40-man roster, so adding him would mean taking someone off, and the Cardinals treat this like a nearly impossible task.