WOW FACTOR ON KYROU'S GOAL?

QUESTION: What was the vibe you got from the players to Kyrou's goal? I was watching on TV and it darn near brought me out of my seat. Even on a deep and talented Blues team, you don't see that combination of speed and skill very much.
JT: A couple of Blues players said some complimentary things about Kyrou and the goal after the game, but nothing that was off the charts. It was an eye-popping play, but it was just one play. This is a veteran, battle-tested group of Blues who have achieved the highest level of success in winning the Cup. So they've seen a few things.
But if anything, Kyrou served notice as to what he's capable of _ it's probably not coincidence that he opened Wednesday night's game on the Schenn line.again, after being dropped to the fourth line during the Colorado game.