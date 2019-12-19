WOW FACTOR ON KYROU'S GOAL?
0 comments

WOW FACTOR ON KYROU'S GOAL?

  • 0
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou looks to shoot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the third period of the St. Louis Blues 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What was the vibe you got from the players to Kyrou's goal? I was watching on TV and it darn near brought me out of my seat. Even on a deep and talented Blues team, you don't see that combination of speed and skill very much.

JT: A couple of Blues players said some complimentary things about Kyrou and the goal after the game, but nothing that was off the charts. It was an eye-popping play, but it was just one play. This is a veteran, battle-tested group of Blues who have achieved the highest level of success in winning the Cup. So they've seen a few things.

But if anything, Kyrou served notice as to what he's capable of _ it's probably not coincidence that he opened Wednesday night's game on the Schenn line.again, after being dropped to the fourth line during the Colorado game.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports