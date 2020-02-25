XFL GAMES AT THE NEW SOCCER STADIUM?

QUESTION: If the XFL does hang on for a few years, can you see them moving into the new MLS stadium? Also do you think the NFL owners are at all paying attention to the football excitement that has built here?
BENFRED: I know this is a popular topic, but it's worth remembering the folks who run The Dome were a big part of the push to get the XFL here. So, I'm not sure why they would want to see that team then leave.
I don't see this happening -- and that's before we get into the problems that could come from having a football team playing on a surface specifically designed for soccer.
If there are NFL owners who are paying attention, we won't hear about it. But here's the thing. There are owners who are getting tired of having to deal with the ongoing legal wrestling match related to the relocation lawsuit. There are owners who did not want to send their phone bills to St. Louis to lawyers who can then turn around and use that information for upcoming depositions. And there are owners who are dreading the idea of this thing actually reaching a court case, and there are no signs it will not.
So, those owners who feel like Stan and Jerry dragged them into a real mess are now seeing that St. Louis is still this hungry for pro football have to be at least considering their decision to help Kroenke move the team. Greed drives the NFL. Money rules. That won't change. But STL has become a headache with this lawsuit, and Stan's attempt to sell STL as a decaying city for pro football was just obliterated on national TV.