QUESTION: Do you expect the XFL to play at the MLS stadium once it's complete? It would look better in a 20,000-seat stadium compared to a 65,000-seat dome.
BENFRED: I've not heard any mention of that. And I doubt it, especially considering the group that runs the Dome was a big reason the XFL came to St. Louis in the first place.
I don't think the MLS crowd is rushing to help the XFL crowd. The XFL is on the outside looking in when it comes to the St. Louis pro sports fraternity. That's one of the many challenges the XFL faces here.