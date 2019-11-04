QUESTION: Was it performance-based or more to do with the games he missed that caused Yadi to miss out on a Gold Glove? Even if he's healthy, does Yadi have any chance of beating out Realmuto in the future?
COMMISH: Molina's chances were hurt both by missing nearly 50 games and that he never got much chance (30 attempts) to show off his throwing arm because nobody tries to steal against the Cardinals
Realmuto had a terrific year, though, and Molina will be hard-pressed to win that coveted 10th Gold Glove.
Follow-up: Should Goldschmidt have won the Gold Glove?
COMMISH: Goldschmidt led the league in fielding percentage and committed just five errors while saving countless others.
First base is a strong position defensively in the National League. Atlanta's Freddie Freeman shared the Gold Glove with 2019 winner Anthony Rizzo last year and didn't even make the top three this year, nor did perennial contender Joey Votto. Brandon Belt and Eric Hosmer also are strong defenders at the position.