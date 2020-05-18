YADI AND WAINO IN 2021?
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Adam Wainwright jokes with catcher Yadier Molina after they completed a bullpen session on Feb. 13. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Do you see the Cardinals bringing back Molina and Wainwright for another year?

GOOLD: Both players have expressed an interest in returning for 2021 to the Cardinals. The Cardinals don't have any plans to explore that at the moment because they do not know what the payroll situation will be like for 2021 until there is a better handle on what revenue will be for 2020.

It's possible that a lost year in 2020 means a smaller payroll and the Cardinals won't make offers to them. That is possible. That is something you should see as a reality. A likelihood?

Not yet. But definitely possible.

