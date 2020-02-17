YADI EVERY DAY?

QUESTION: With this being the final year of Yadi's contract, can we expect to see Andrew Knizner catch at least once or maybe twice a week? I know Yadi is a proud guy, but surely he has to know Knizner is the future and that he needs to play more.
GOOLD: Matt Wieters is the backup catcher, though. Knizner (above, with Molina) is currently slated to be the everyday catcher at Class AAA Memphis, so starting twice a week here seems optimistic.
Also, it is entirely likely by opening day that this is not the final year of Molina's contract and he has an extension through 2021.