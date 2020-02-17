YADI EVERY DAY?
0 comments

YADI EVERY DAY?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher catcher Andrew Knizner (7) learns from catcher Yadier Molina (4) after catching a bullpen session during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: With this being the final year of Yadi's contract, can we expect to see Andrew Knizner catch at least once or maybe twice a week? I know Yadi is a proud guy, but surely he has to know Knizner is the future and that he needs to play more.

GOOLD: Matt Wieters is the backup catcher, though. Knizner (above, with Molina) is currently slated to be the everyday catcher at Class AAA Memphis, so starting twice a week here seems optimistic.

Also, it is entirely likely by opening day that this is not the final year of Molina's contract and he has an extension through 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports