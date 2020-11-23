YADI PLAYING FOR THE CARDINALS AT 40?

GOOLD: Every indication is that the Cardinals' edge is a willingness to talk two years. I do not know if they have made that offer -- at last check, they have not, but they know that's the request from Molina, and has been for more than a year when Molina's agent approached the Cardinals at the GM meetings in November 2019. From the outside looking in, other teams see the Cardinals as the most likely to mix emotions with financials to sign Molina, and that other teams aren't. Bill DeWitt Jr. told me this past week that he hopes they can bring back both Molina and Adam Wainwright, and Mozeliak has said that the negotiations with Molina are going to have to include both an emotional/legacy element and a financial element.