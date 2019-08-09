QUESTION: Yadi is a great Cardinal and a franchise icon, but will he automatically get his starting job back when he is activated? Wieters has done fairly well and has HR power.
GORDO: Molina was one of this team's few consistent hitters this season when healthy. He's hitting .308 with runners in scoring position. So, yes, he plays.
Follow-up: You think that the average increase in speeds and different variety of pitches that led to more strikeouts is effecting ballplayers as they get into their 30's?
GORDO: There's no question that power pitching is taking its toll on older guys. And it doesn't help that older guys are still trying to jack homers. Molina keeps hitting because he adapted. He cuts down his swing when deep into counts and succeeds as a situational hitter.