COMMENT: Extending Molina seems detrimental to the team and the payroll. Outside of St Louis, who would offer him a starting job when his contract is up?
COMMISH: Molina will play only for the Cardinals unless they decide not to re-up him after the 2020 season. I would extend him for one year through 2021, but make the next season after that an option, depending on how many games he played in 2020-21.
Follow-up: Is Yadi a Hall of Famer?
COMMISH: There is little doubt in my mind. Besides his catching greatness and game management skills, he has five .300-plus seasons, nine Gold Gloves and nine All-Star Games.