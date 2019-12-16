Subscribe for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina celebrates his eighth inning single that tied the game during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Extending Molina seems detrimental to the team and the payroll. Outside of St Louis, who would offer him a starting job when his contract is up?

COMMISH: Molina will play only for the Cardinals unless they decide not to re-up him after the 2020 season. I would extend him for one year through 2021, but make the next season after that an option, depending on how many games he played in 2020-21.

Follow-up: Is Yadi a Hall of Famer?

COMMISH: There is little doubt in my mind. Besides his catching greatness and game management skills, he has five .300-plus seasons, nine Gold Gloves and nine All-Star Games.