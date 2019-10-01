QUESTION: It seems like Yadier Molina is swinging for the fences now more than ever before. Great when it goes out, not great when it finds glove at the warning track. Is this a concern?
BENFRED: No concern here. He had two homers robbed at the wall against the Cubs. He's got a batting line of .310/.371/.508 since he seemed to shake off the injured-list rust. In that span, dating back to Aug. 23, he has 12 multi-hit games.
Molina is in postseason form. He knows when to swing away and when to get something in play.