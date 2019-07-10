Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals close out Angels series

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina delivers a hit during the June 23 game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium. (post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

GORDO ON MOLINA: While most of his teammates ran hot and cold at the plate, Molina remained a steady presence in the batting order until he suffered his thumb injury. He is hitting .274 as the No. 6 batter this season. Overall he is batting .308 with runners in scoring position. Molina remains outstanding behind the plate; he allowed just 13 stolen bases in 69 games behind the plate.

Grade: B-PLUS