YADI'S BLUNDER — AND THE REAL REASON THE CARDS LOST

COMMENT: Pretty shocked that Molina and Oquendo flubbed the baserunning strategy that led to the final out Saturday. Those two probably have more experience and situational awareness for this than almost anyone else in the stadium on Saturday.
COMMISH: First, Oquendo was in Springfield, back at the alternate training site.
This is on the runner and Yadi got indecisive as he got halfway between third and home. Molina is a good base runner, one of the Cardinals' best. But not on Saturday.
The reason the Cardinals lost that game, though, is one for 15 with men in scoring position.
