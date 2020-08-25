YADI'S INSTAGRAM ISSUES

QUESTION: Is there any chance the Cardinals could convince Yadier Molina to stop posting to Instagram? It seems to cause more trouble than good for him.
BENFRED: I imagine the Cardinals would cheer that decision, but social media is a tool for players to promote their brands, their products, etc. Molina uses his to draw attention to his gear, his music business, etc.
It's increasingly becoming one of the few ways fans hear from him directly. He hasn't appeared in one of the team's Zoom sessions with media members since the season started.
So, I think it's valuable to him for those reasons, and the team is not really in a position to take it away. It's not the team's account to shut down.
Certain players have more wiggle room than others with the front office.
It's safe to say Molina has more wiggle room than any other player.
