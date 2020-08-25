 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YADI'S INSTAGRAM ISSUES
0 comments

YADI'S INSTAGRAM ISSUES

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
LEADING OFF: Cardinals emerge from long layoff in Chicago

FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Is there any chance the Cardinals could convince Yadier Molina to stop posting to Instagram? It seems to cause more trouble than good for him.

BENFRED: I imagine the Cardinals would cheer that decision, but social media is a tool for players to promote their brands, their products, etc. Molina uses his to draw attention to his gear, his music business, etc.

It's increasingly becoming one of the few ways fans hear from him directly. He hasn't appeared in one of the team's Zoom sessions with media members since the season started.

So, I think it's valuable to him for those reasons, and the team is not really in a position to take it away. It's not the team's account to shut down.

Certain players have more wiggle room than others with the front office.

It's safe to say Molina has more wiggle room than any other player.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports