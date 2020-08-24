YADI'S INSTAGRAM OPINIONS

QUESTION: Are you aware of the latest bit of Yadi Instagram magic, where he and a group of family/friends are maskless and it includes the tag "(expletive) Covid"?
GOOLD: I am aware of it. It was available on a public medium, and when I saw it many thousands of people had liked it. It has since been deleted. Probably because of the attention it drew and the optics of that photo.
The Cardinals are certainly aware of what social media posts can lead to. The Cardinals have not replied to a request for comment. There are several members of the Cardinals' organization in that photo, including Tier 1s who have been going through daily testing for the virus. The visual was definitely counter to the measures the Cardinals have tried to impose on players at the ballpark when it comes to masks, distancing, etc.
As far as the sentiment, I think we can all agree with his thoughts on the virus.
Later in the chat, Goold posted this update:
Yadier Molina has re-posted the photo of him with friends, family, and members of the Cardinals' traveling party, but he's added an explanation. The explanation itself is a bit tricky to recreate here because he is effectively identifying people who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered -- but each of whom has explicitly declined to be identified when asked by the media or team.
This is just one of the many complications baseball has going on right now.
Anyway, here is Molina's explanation, and to his credit it's candid:
"I wanted to make a few things clear with the picture I sent. I know COVID is a serious virus, trust me, I had it for a week myself! Many of the people in the picture are the same way and we got together to celebrate beating COVID. The other people in the picture are tested routinely because they work directly at my house or are part of my family! I understand how this looks from the outside, and even though I do this most of the time, I will make sure to be more careful to wear masks and socially distance in the future.
"And, my message under the picture was to show the world that we can beat this thing! I know this won't make everyone understand, but I hope it clears up some concerns people have. “FCOVID” Not because I don't care about the protocols, but because this won't beat us!"
