YADI'S LINEUP SPOT?

QUESTION: Does having the DH this summer mean that Molina will finally be moved down to sixth (or lower) in the Cardinals order?
GORDO: This assumes that adding one more hitter to the lineup will create a better middle-of-the-order option. Molina hit .305 with runners in scoring position last season.
The Cardinals offense had bigger concerns than Yadier last season.
Follow-up: Those "bigger concerns" — has the team done anything to address those concerns aside from publicly promoting and backing players already on the team or in the system?
GORDO: This is essentially the same group, minus Marcell Ozuna. Given the contract commitments already made, the franchise opted to hope for internal improvement. So if this team is to improve offensively, individuals like Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader will have to perform better. Maybe Dylan Carlson or Brad Miller can add new life to the attack, but the core guys are the same.
