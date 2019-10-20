Team up with us for 99¢
Cardinals host Astros at Busch

Yairo Munoz tries to play a ball hit off the center-field wall by Houston's George Springer in the July 27 game at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

GORDO ON MUNOZ: He did a nice job filling in during the first half, batting .307 in 88 at bats after the All-Star break. His ability to play anywhere in the infield or outfield made him especially handy as a bench player. But Munoz didn't hit as well in the second half (.226 in 84 at bats) and he got just one postseason at bat. His inability to draw walks (just seven all season) left him with a subpar .298 on-base percentage.

Grade: C