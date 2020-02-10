YEAR TO YEAR WITH YADI
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up

Fredbird visits the dynamic duo of catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright on Monday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: 

Since Molina already said that he has no interest in playing for a team other than the Cardinals, why would the FO give him an extension at his age? Why not simply go year-to-year like they're doing with Wainwright?

GOOLD: That would still be an extension, though. It's actually the kind of thing that they would talk about doing, for both sides. A year extension, with a vesting option or an option. Wainwright, you'll recall, did have an injury that he was coming back from, so keep that in mind.

But year to year would be the idea, the preferred approach for the team, and still be considered an extension.

