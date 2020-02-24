YES, FOWLER WILL PLAY BECAUSE OF HIS SALARY

QUESTION: Most fans think Fowler will just be given the RF job due to his salary. Is there any scenario this spring where he could be supplanted by someone else? "Mo" mentioned on a podcast that Fowler and Bader need to evaluated as well as the young guys.
GOOLD: Fans are right. He will be given the right-field spot because of his salary — in the same way that Paul Goldschmidt could go hitless in spring training and be given the first base position because of his salary, or Kolten Wong at second base, and so on. Fans are bang-on right. That's how salaries and contracts work. The Cardinals hired Fowler to be their starting right fielder (well, technically center fielder way back when) and that wasn't for Grapefruit League games.
Sure, Fowler and Bader have to be evaluated as well as the young guys — for how they enter the season, how much latitude they have coming into the season, and how much playing time might be afforded them. Fowler will be the starting RF. If he rages coming out of spring and cannot be stopped then he's the leadoff hitter and bound to play much. If he struggles and his production sags, then he won't be the leadoff hitter and his playing time will be less. Production does matter. But they are paying him on the bet he'll produce and so, yep, his contract says he starts. Not all that unusual.