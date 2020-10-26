YES, WE ALL WISH HIS HEROICS WERE OURS

QUESTION: I'm tired of seeing ex-Cardinals stock postseason teams. Arozarena's mad dash cinched it for me. He seems like a wonderful player and decent human being, and I want to see serious justification as to why he was let go. ... In recent years, it seems talent evaluation has been lacking. Matt Liberatore better win at least a Cy Young, or this trade should be the final straw on the backs of several people’s careers.
COMMISH: As soon as Randy Arozarena wins the American League MVP, then you can say Matt Liberatore has to win the Cy Young Award. Arozarena would have been out, you know, if the throw hadn't gotten away from catcher Will Smith. I'm not going to judge this trade on two months. Furthermore, Tampa Bay had Arozarena at its alternate camp when the season began. So, the Rays must not have been too enthralled at that point, either. He did have COVID-19, which set him back, but he didn't even come up until the end of August. … But he seems a fine person, his October work has been record-setting, and the Cardinals wish he were doing it for them.
