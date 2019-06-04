QUESTION: With Molina out, who else from the Cardinals has a decent chance to be included on the All-Star Roster?
GOOLD: Paul DeJong has a claim to an All-Star spot.
No one wants to hear it from me -- well, if Twitter replies are any judge -- but really this is going to be on Cardinals Nation. The past decade or so, the Cardinals fans have not really rocked the vote for the All-Star Game. They've been surpassed by smaller markets, and yet I still hear 'oh woe is us' and that they can't compete against the big New York teams and San Francisco teams with all their voters. STL can't possibly get its small-market players past those fortified barricades of high-population centers. right?
Hogwash. Two of the teams in recent memory who have done the best to motivate voters are Kansas City and Milwaukee. They have energized their fan base with promotions and voting pushes that got players elected to the All-Star Game.
The Cardinals fans and the Cardinals will need to do this to get some of the players recognized -- whether it's for their production or their popularity.