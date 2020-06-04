YOUNG TIGERS TO WATCH?

QUESTION: Assuming we play some football in 2020, which new frosh or redshirt freshmen are you excited to see?
MATTER: I look at the offensive skill positions first and foremost. Can young receivers like CJ Boone and Maurice Massey make an impact? JJ Hester and Jay Maclin from the freshman class? Can freshman running back Elijah Young carve out a role in the offense behind the two established veterans?
Jalani Williams is one guy in the secondary they might want to groom to take over for one of the senior safeties.
