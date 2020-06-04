YOUNG TIGERS TO WATCH?
YOUNG TIGERS TO WATCH?

11/28/19 - Football - Turkey Day Championship - Webster Groves vs Kirkwood

Kirkwood High's Jay Maclin, on his way to one of the five TDs he scored in the 2019 Turkey Day game against Webster Groves. (Photo by Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com)

QUESTION: Assuming we play some football in 2020, which new frosh or redshirt freshmen are you excited to see?

MATTER: I look at the offensive skill positions first and foremost. Can young receivers like CJ Boone and Maurice Massey make an impact? JJ Hester and Jay Maclin from the freshman class? Can freshman running back Elijah Young carve out a role in the offense behind the two established veterans?

Jalani Williams is one guy in the secondary they might want to groom to take over for one of the senior safeties.

Sports